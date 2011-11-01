(Corrects third paragraph to read "in September" instead of "last month")

WASHINGTON Nov 1 Growth in U.S. construction spending slowed in September as governments cut back on building and maintaining schools and public transportation, a government report showed on Tuesday.

Total construction spending rose 0.2 percent to an annual rate of $787.21 billion, the Commerce Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 percent increase after August construction spending rose by an upwardly revised 1.6 percent.

Spending on public construction fell 0.6 percent in September, with cuts felt across government departments from healthcare and schools to public safety and conservation. Federal spending dropped 6.8 percent, its steepest decline since December of last year. State and local outlays edged up 0.1 percent.

In the private sector, construction spending rose 0.6 percent, with residential spending up 0.9 percent and nonresidential spending up 0.3 percent.

Total construction spending was down 1.3 percent from September of last year, hurt by a 9.2 percent decline in public sector outlays. Private spending was up 3.9 percent on the year. (Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci)