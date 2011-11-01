(Corrects third paragraph to read "in September" instead of
"last month")
WASHINGTON Nov 1 Growth in U.S. construction
spending slowed in September as governments cut back on
building and maintaining schools and public transportation, a
government report showed on Tuesday.
Total construction spending rose 0.2 percent to an annual
rate of $787.21 billion, the Commerce Department said.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.3 percent
increase after August construction spending rose by an upwardly
revised 1.6 percent.
Spending on public construction fell 0.6 percent in
September, with cuts felt across government departments from
healthcare and schools to public safety and conservation.
Federal spending dropped 6.8 percent, its steepest decline
since December of last year. State and local outlays edged up
0.1 percent.
In the private sector, construction spending rose 0.6
percent, with residential spending up 0.9 percent and
nonresidential spending up 0.3 percent.
Total construction spending was down 1.3 percent from
September of last year, hurt by a 9.2 percent decline in public
sector outlays. Private spending was up 3.9 percent on the
year.
(Reporting by Jason Lange, Editing by Andrea Ricci)