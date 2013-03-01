WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. construction spending
unexpectedly fell in January, recording its biggest decline in
1-1/2 years as both public and private outlays dropped, pointing
to weak economic growth in the first quarter.
Construction spending dropped 2.1 percent to an annual rate
of $883.3 billion, the Commerce Department said on Friday. That
was the largest percentage drop since July 2011 and snapped nine
months of gains.
December's outlays were revised to a 1.1 percent increase
rather than the previously reported 0.9 percent advance.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected construction
spending to rise 0.4 percent in January.
Spending on private construction projects fell 2.6 percent,
also the biggest drop since July 2011. Spending on private
residential projects was flat after rising 1.7 percent in
December as the housing market recovery gains momentum.
The housing market is no longer a drag on the economy and
residential construction contributed to growth last year for the
first time since 2005.
Spending on private nonresidential structures tumbled 5.1
percent, the largest fall in two years.
Public sector construction spending fell 1.0 percent,
declining for a second straight month. Outlays on federal
government projects dropped 1.3 percent, with state and local
spending falling 1.0 percent.
