WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. construction spending
hit a near 4-1/2 year high in August, boosted by increases in
both private and public outlays, a hopeful sign for
third-quarter economic growth.
Construction spending increased 0.6 percent to an annual
rate of $915.1 billion, the highest level since April 2009, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
Construction spending in July was revised to show a 1.4
percent rise instead of the previously reported 0.6 percent
gain.
The report was originally scheduled for release on Oct. 1
but was delayed after the federal government was partially shut
down because of a fight over the budget. The 16-day shutdown
ended last Wednesday.
Construction spending in August was lifted by a 0.4 percent
rise in public construction projects. That was the fourth
consecutive month of gains and came even as federal government
spending on construction projects tumbled.
There was also a boost from spending on private construction
projects, which increased 0.7 percent to its highest level since
January 2009.
Private residential construction spending jumped 1.2 percent
to a five-year high, showing little sign that high interest
rates were slowing activity. Part of the increase in residential
construction spending reflected home improvement projects.
