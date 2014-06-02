WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. construction spending
rose to its highest level in five years in April, but the
increase was less than expected, suggesting a mild pick-up after
residential and nonresidential construction contracted in the
first quarter.
Construction spending increased 0.2 percent to an annual
rate of $953.5 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday.
That was the highest level since March 2009.
While the increase was less than economists' expectations
for a 0.6 percent gain, March's construction spending was
revised to show a 0.6 percent rise instead of the previously
reported 0.2 percent advance.
Spending in April was led by public construction outlays,
which rose 0.8 percent. Spending on both federal government and
state and local government projects increased solidly.
But spending on private construction projects was flat as a
0.1 percent rise on residential outlays was offset by a 0.1
percent dip in nonresidential projects.
Still, private residential construction spending hit its
highest level since March 2008. There were increases in both
single and multi-family home building, a hopeful sign for
housing, which is struggling to find momentum.
A run-up in mortgage rates has stymied the housing market
recovery. Investment in home building and nonresidential
structures such as factories and gas pipelines contracted in the
first three months of this year for a second straight quarter.
The economy shrank at a 1.0 percent rate in the first
quarter, largely reflecting a brutally cold winter and a slow
pace of restocking by businesses.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)