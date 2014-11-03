WASHINGTON Nov 3 U.S. construction spending
fell for a second straight month in September as investment in
both private and public projects declined, suggesting the
third-quarter growth estimate could be revised lower.
Construction spending dropped 0.4 percent to an annual rate
of $950.9 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday.
August's construction outlays were revised to show a 0.5 percent
fall instead of the previously reported 0.8 percent decline.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising 0.7 percent.
The government last week reported that the economy grew at a
3.5 percent annual pace. Growth in spending on both residential
and nonresidential construction were reported to have slowed
from April-June's brisk rates.
In September, private construction spending dipped 0.1
percent to its lowest level since October last year as an
increase in residential outlays was offset by a decline in
spending on nonresidential projects. It was the fourth straight
month of declines in private constructions spending.
Spending on public construction projects fell 1.3 percent in
September, with state and local government investment declining
1.4 percent. Spending on construction projects by the federal
government slipped 0.3 percent, falling for a third consecutive
month.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)