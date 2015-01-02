WASHINGTON Jan 2 U.S. construction spending
unexpectedly fell in November, held back by a drop in government
outlays and by less money spent by businesses on projects other
than homes.
Construction spending fell 0.3 percent, the first decline
since June, to an annual rate of $975 billion, the Commerce
Department said on Friday.
October's construction outlays were revised up to show a 1.2
percent gain instead of the previously reported 1.1 percent
increase. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising 0.3 percent in November.
While the readings could point to softer investment by
businesses and governments, spending on home construction looked
more robust. Outlays on private residential construction rose
0.9 percent in November.
