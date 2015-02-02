WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. construction spending
rose less than expected in December, with private outlays barely
rising amid declines in investment in power and transportation
projects.
Construction spending rose 0.4 percent to an annual rate of
$982.1 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday.
November's construction outlays were revised up to show a
0.2 percent decline instead of the previously reported 0.3
percent fall. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
construction spending rising 0.7 percent in December.
For all of 2014, construction spending increased 5.6
percent. The government reported on Friday that the economy grew
at a 2.6 percent annual pace in the fourth quarter, slowing from
the third-quarter's 5.0 percent rate.
In December, private construction spending edged up 0.1
percent, with outlays for power projects falling 1.0 percent and
spending on transportation dropping 1.4 percent.
Outlays on residential projects rose 0.3 percent.
Residential spending was lifted by gains in both single- and
multi-family homes as well as renovations.
Spending on public construction projects increased 1.1
percent in December.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)