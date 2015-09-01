WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. construction spending
rose in July to the highest level in just over seven years as
private outlays surged, providing another sign of solid economic
momentum at the start of the third quarter.
Construction spending increased 0.7 percent to $1.08
trillion, the highest level since May 2008, the Commerce
Department said on Tuesday. June's outlays were revised up to
show a 0.7 percent increase instead of the previously reported
0.1 percent gain.
Construction spending has increased for eight straight
months. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
outlays rising 0.6 percent in July. Construction spending was up
13.7 percent compared to July of last year.
The report rounded off a month of solid data that suggested
the economy had retained much of its strength from the second
quarter, when it expanded at a 3.7 percent annual pace. July
data for consumer spending, industrial production, business
spending, housing and employment painted a fairly upbeat picture
of the economy.
Construction spending in July was buoyed by a 1.3 percent
jump in private construction spending to the highest level since
April 2008. Spending on private non-residential construction
projects surged 1.5 percent to the highest level since October
2008.
Massive capital investment cuts in the energy sector in
response to the past year's plunge in crude oil prices have
undercut spending on non-residential structures. However,
nonresidential construction spending excluding the oil and gas
sector rose sharply in the second quarter.
Spending on private residential construction increased 1.1
percent in July to a near 7-1/2-year high, reflecting gains in
home building.
Public construction outlays, however, fell 1.0 percent.
Spending on state and local government projects, which is the
largest portion of the public sector segment, dropped 1.1
percent. Federal government outlays rose 0.9 percent.
