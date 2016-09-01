WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. construction spending
was unexpectedly flat in July as gains in the private sector
were offset by steep declines in government outlays, but upward
revisions to the prior two months suggested a lift to the
second-quarter economic growth estimate.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the unchanged
reading for construction spending followed a 0.9 percent rise in
June that had previously been reported as a 0.6 percent decline.
In addition, construction spending in May was revised to show a
rise of 0.1 percent instead of a drop of 0.1 percent.
Construction outlays were up 1.5 percent from a year ago.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising 0.5 percent in July.
The upward revisions to the May and June construction
spending data could see the second-quarter gross domestic
product estimate revised up from the 1.1 percent annual pace
reported last month. The government will publish its third GDP
estimate for the second quarter later this month.
In July, private construction spending increased 1.0
percent, with outlays on residential construction rising 0.3
percent. Private residential construction spending slipped 0.1
percent in June.
Spending on private nonresidential structures increased 1.7
percent in July, the third straight monthly rise.
Public construction spending, however, dropped 3.1 percent
in July, the lowest level since February 2015.
Outlays on state and local government construction projects
also fell 3.1 percent to an almost 1-1/2-year low. Federal
government construction spending declined 3.3 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)