WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. construction spending was unexpectedly flat in July as gains in the private sector were offset by steep declines in government outlays, but upward revisions to the prior two months suggested a lift to the second-quarter economic growth estimate.

The Commerce Department said on Thursday that the unchanged reading for construction spending followed a 0.9 percent rise in June that had previously been reported as a 0.6 percent decline. In addition, construction spending in May was revised to show a rise of 0.1 percent instead of a drop of 0.1 percent.

Construction outlays were up 1.5 percent from a year ago. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.5 percent in July.

The upward revisions to the May and June construction spending data could see the second-quarter gross domestic product estimate revised up from the 1.1 percent annual pace reported last month. The government will publish its third GDP estimate for the second quarter later this month.

In July, private construction spending increased 1.0 percent, with outlays on residential construction rising 0.3 percent. Private residential construction spending slipped 0.1 percent in June.

Spending on private nonresidential structures increased 1.7 percent in July, the third straight monthly rise.

Public construction spending, however, dropped 3.1 percent in July, the lowest level since February 2015.

Outlays on state and local government construction projects also fell 3.1 percent to an almost 1-1/2-year low. Federal government construction spending declined 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)