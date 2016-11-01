WASHINGTON Nov 1 U.S. construction spending
unexpectedly fell in September as outlays on private
nonresidential structures recorded their biggest decline in nine
months, which could see a mild downward revision to the
third-quarter economic growth estimate.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that construction
spending slipped 0.4 percent after an upwardly revised 0.5
percent drop in August. Construction outlays were down 0.2
percent from a year ago.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising 0.5 percent in September after a previously
reported 0.7 percent drop in August. July's outlays were revised
up to show them rising 0.5 percent instead of falling 0.3
percent as previously reported.
Spending on private construction projects dipped 0.2 percent
in September, with outlays on residential construction rising
0.5 percent after falling 1.2 percent in August. The government
reported on Friday that residential construction was a drag on
economic growth in the third quarter.
Spending on private nonresidential structures, which
includes factories, hospitals and roads, tumbled 1.0 percent in
September, the largest drop since December 2015, after rising
0.5 percent the prior month.
Investment in nonresidential structures contributed to the
economy's 2.9 percent annualized growth rate in the third
quarter.
Public construction spending declined 0.9 percent in
September, falling to its lowest level since March 2014.
Outlays on state and local government construction projects
fell 0.8 percent, declining for a third straight month. Federal
government construction spending tumbled 1.9 percent after
surging 4.8 percent in August.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)