WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. construction spending
dropped to a seven-month low in March as public outlays recorded
their largest drop since 2006, which could cause the
first-quarter economic growth estimate to be trimmed.
Construction spending fell 1.7 percent to an annual rate of
$856.72 billion, the lowest level since August, the Commerce
Department said on Wednesday. Spending had increased 1.5 percent
in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected construction
spending to rise 0.7 percent in March.
The across-the-board decline in construction spending was
the latest indication that the economy exited the first quarter
with less momentum and suggested tighter fiscal policy was
starting to take a toll.
The report also raised the risk of a downward revision to
the government's moderate growth estimate of a 2.5 percent rate
for the first quarter.
Construction spending in March was depressed by a 4.1
percent drop in public construction projects to a 6 1/2-year
low. The percentage decline was the largest since March 2002.
Outlays on federal government projects fell 1.7 percent.
State and local spending, which is far larger than federal
projects, tumbled 4.3 percent, the biggest drop since March
2002.
Spending on private construction projects also fell,
slipping 0.6 percent. Residential spending rose 0.4 percent, but
those gains were offset by a 1.5 percent drop in spending on
private nonresidential structures.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman)