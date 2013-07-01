WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. construction spending
rose to its highest level in nearly four years in May as a sharp
rebound in public outlays offset a decline in investment in
private nonresidential projects, pointing to moderate economic
growth.
Construction spending increased 0.5 percent to an annual
rate of $874.9 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday.
That followed a revised 0.1 percent gain in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected construction
spending to rise 0.6 percent in May after a previously reported
0.4 percent increase the prior month.
The construction sector is regaining some strength after
collapsing during the recession, but the recovery remains slow
as the commercial real estate market and factory construction is
yet to pick up. The housing market is leading much of the
recovery in construction.
In the first quarter, growth in spending on nonresidential
structures contracted for the first time in two years.
Construction spending in May was lifted by a 1.8 percent
rise in public construction projects, the biggest rise in nearly
a year, after two straight months of declines. Public
construction spending in May touched its highest level since
November last year.
Outlays on federal government projects rose 0.6 percent,
advancing for a second straight month. State and local spending,
which is far larger than federal projects, jumped 1.9 percent to
a six-month high.
Spending on private construction projects was flat.
Residential construction spending increased 1.2 percent to its
highest level since October 2008. Spending had dipped 0.1
percent in April, and part of the increase in May was due to
renovations, which do not go into the calculation of GDP.
Spending on private nonresidential structures fell 1.4
percent in May after three straight months of gains.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)