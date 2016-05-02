WASHINGTON May 2 U.S. construction spending
rose to an 8-1/2-year high in March and the prior month's
outlays were revised higher, pointing to sustained strength in
the sector despite a sharp downturn in spending by energy firms.
Construction spending increased 0.3 percent to the highest
level since October 2007, following an upwardly revised 1.0
percent jump in February, the Commerce Department said on
Monday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising 0.5 percent in March after a previously reported
0.5 percent decline in February.
Construction outlays were up 8.0 percent from a year ago.
Though February's outlays were revised higher, construction
spending for January was revised down to show a 0.3 percent drop
instead of the previously reported 2.1 percent increase.
A drop in nonresidential construction investment helped to
hold down economic growth to a meager 0.5 percent annualized
rate in the first quarter. Much of the weakness in spending on
nonresidential structures reflected relentless aggressive
spending cuts in the energy sector, which is reeling from last
year's plunge in oil prices.
In March, construction spending was supported by a 1.1
percent surge in private construction, which hit its highest
level since October 2007. Outlays on private residential
construction increased 1.6 percent. Spending on private
nonresidential structures, which also includes factories and
offices, advanced 0.7 percent to the highest level since October
2008.
Public construction outlays fell 1.9 percent in March as
outlays on state and local government construction projects, the
largest portion of the public sector segment, declined 1.4
percent. Federal government construction spending tumbled 7.4
percent in March.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)