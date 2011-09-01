WASHINGTON, Sept 1 U.S. construction spending
fell unexpectedly in July as public construction outlays
dropped to their lowest level since December 2006 and private
spending also sagged, a government report showed on Thursday.
Construction spending fell 1.3 percent to an annual rate of
$789.5 billion, the largest drop since January, the Commerce
Department said. However, June's construction spending was
revised to a 1.6 percent increase rather than the previously
reported 0.2 increase.
Economists had expected construction spending to rise 0.2
percent in July.