WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. construction spending
increased more than expected in October as investment in
private building projects touched its highest level in nearly
two years, adding to hopes of sturdy fourth-quarter economic
growth.
Construction spending rose 0.8 percent to an annual rate of
$798.53 billion, the Commerce Department said on Thursday,
after gaining 0.2 percent in September. October marked the
third straight month of increases in construction spending.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected construction
spending to rise 0.3 percent in October. Overall construction
spending fell 0.4 percent from a year ago.
Private construction spending jumped 2.3 percent to $518.60
billion, the highest level since January 2010, boosted by
strong growth outlays on residential projects, which soared 3.4
percent.
However, part of the increase in residential construction
reflected renovations and spending on multi-family projects
fell 0.8 percent. Residential construction rose modestly in the
third quarter.
Private nonresidential construction increased 1.3 percent
to $279.61 billion, the highest level since December 2009.
Investment in residential structures has been on the rise
and helped to boost gross domestic product growth in the third
quarter.
The public sector remains a drag, with spending on public
construction projects falling 1.8 percent. The decline
reflected weak spending on federal projects, which dropped 5.0
percent. State and local government spending fell 1.4 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani )