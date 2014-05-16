NEW YORK May 16 A monthly gauge of U.S.
consumer sentiment fell in May as a gloomy view on income growth
clouded an otherwise positive economic outlook, a survey
released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary May
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at
81.8, down from 84.1 the month before.
It was also below the expectation of 84.5 among economists
polled by Reuters.
"The main concern behind the small May loss involved
dispiriting trends in wages," survey director Richard Curtin
said in a statement, as the median gain in household income for
the next year was seen below inflation expectations.
However, Curtin said, "consumers judged the current state of
the economy at the most favorable levels in ten years."
Some 58 percent of consumers reported that the economy had
improved, up from 49 percent in April. The May proportion
matched two readings from 2013 as the highest going back to
2004.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell
to 95.1 from 98.7 and below a forecast of 99.0.
The gauge of consumer expectations slipped to 73.2 from 74.7
and fell short of an expected 75.0.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation remained
unchanged from last month at 3.2 percent, while the survey's
five-to-10-year inflation outlook dipped to 2.8 percent from 2.9
percent.
