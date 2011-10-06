* Recovery "slower than we'd like" - GE CEO
* FedEx CEO does not see U.S. sliding back into recession
* Exxon chief less optimistic than six months ago
* Data shows some signs of improvement
* Political logjams in U.S., Europe hurt confidence-CEOs
(Adds economic data)
By Scott Malone
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct 6 Corporate America's
chiefs do not expect the nation to slip back into recession,
but say political gridlock in the United States and Europe
could make for a long, slow recovery.
Top chief executives including General Electric Co's (GE.N)
Jeff Immelt and ExxonMobil Corp's (XOM.N) Rex Tillerson said on
Thursday that the U.S. economy could remain sluggish but will
likely avoid an outright double-dip downturn.
"Recovery is underway, but it's a long, slow recovery.
Slower than we'd like," the head of GE (GE.N) told a group of
about 500 executives from mid-sized U.S. companies.
While conditions are making executives nervous, the
situation does not seem nearly as dire as it did during the
credit crunch during the last recession.
"This is a lot different than 2008," said Immelt, chief
executive of the largest U.S. conglomerate. "There's liquidity;
there's pockets of growth."
The head of FedEx Corp (FDX.N), the world's second-largest
package delivery company also offered a cautious view.
"We don't see a contraction; we don't see a recession,"
said FedEx founder Smith. "It's steady as you go, slow
growth."
Tillerson, who heads the world's largest publicly traded
oil company, sounded a similar note.
"I am not as optimistic as I was six months ago. It will
continue, I am afraid, to be a sluggish (U.S.) economy, and
globally the economy will not perform as well as we expected,"
Tillerson told the Washington Ideas Forum.
"We will have positive growth (but) it is not going to be
as positive as we hoped." [ID:nN1E7950IQ]
DATA SHOWS SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT
Data released on Thursday backed up their guarded
confidence, showing a pick-up in consumer spending and modest
improvement in employment -- critical given that stubbornly
high joblessness has been the main roadblock to the nation's
economic recovery.
New unemployment claims rose slightly to 401,000 last week,
near a level that is associated with modest improvement in the
jobs market. [ID:nN1E7950B8]
And major U.S. retailers including Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) and
Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N) reported stronger-than-expected sales in
September, on average up 5.1 percent at stores open at least a
year. A 4.6 percent gain had been expected. [ID:nN1E79503U]
Those reports and news that the European Central Bank was
taking new measures to help the continent's banks weather the
euro zone debt crisis boosted U.S. shares, with the broad
Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX up 1.1 percent, for a third
straight day of gains.
But even with that rise, the index is down about 8 percent
for the year, reflecting deep unease among over the direction
of the U.S. and European economies.
Immelt and Smith spoke at an event where GE Capital and
Ohio State University's Fisher College of Business unveiled
research on the "middle market" sector of U.S. business,
companies with $10 million to $1 billion in annual revenue.
The study found that tier of business is an
underappreciated jobs engine for the U.S. economy that
accounts for about one-third of employment and continued to add
workers through the recession, while big U.S. companies were
shedding people. [ID:nN1E79509Z]
POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY HURTS INVESTMENT
Executives said political logjams in Washington and
Brussels have made businesses more reluctant to invest and
hire.
"The world has problems and classic institutions have not
been able to solve these problems -- that creates volatility,"
Immelt said. "I'd like to think that a fully functioning
integrated financial system in Europe could have stopped the
Greece crisis quickly. That hasn't taken place."
Concerns that Greece could default on its debt have rattled
European and U.S. banks over the past couple of weeks.
The logjams are not limited to Europe. Immelt cited this
summer's standoff in Washington over whether to raise the debt
ceiling or allow the United States to slip into default.
"Congress just doing one bipartisan thing, however small,
would be conducive to the market. It would be a positive to
investors," Immelt said.
Immelt, a lifelong Republican, currently serves as a top
adviser to the Obama administration on jobs and the economy.
However, not all the blame lies with politicians, Smith
said. He suggested that CEOs, who command considerable public
attention in their own right, could do more to tamp down the
partisan bickering that has flared in the United States.
In part, he said, CEOs can afford to be more candid in
commenting on when they agree or disagree with policymakers
than can officials who face election.
"If one person on the right said, 'You know President Obama
did a hell of a job on that bin Laden thing,' the next time he
ran for anything it would be on the TV and his opponent would
say, 'Obama supporter, I'm a better Republican,'" Smith said.
"Those of us in the business community who don't need to
run for anything probably need to be a bit more candid."
(Additional reporting by Stella Dawson and Lucia Mutikani in
Washington; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Steve Orlofsky)