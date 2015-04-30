By Jonathan Spicer
| NEW YORK, April 30
U.S. unemployment may not fall much further after one of the
most reliable measures of wage gains jumped in the last quarter,
giving the Federal Reserve another reason to soon raise interest
rates.
Over the last three decades, the Employment Cost Index,
which is the broadest measure of U.S. labor costs and therefore
one of the Fed's key guides as it mulls a rate hike, has begun
to climb a year or a bit more before unemployment fell through
an equilibrium level known as its natural rate.
The index rose a more-than-expected 0.7 percent in the
January-March period, government data showed on Thursday. It has
now risen by 0.7 percent in three of the last four quarters,
making for solid gains over the last year.
"With today's report, the long-awaited acceleration in wage
gains has finally materialized," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S.
economist at UniCredit Research.
In the first quarter, the 12-month percent change in the
index was 2.6 percent, the largest gain since the fourth quarter
of 2008.
The rebound, if sustained, marks an end to stagnant wage
gains in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. The ECI index
logged similar gains just before joblessness bottomed out in
1989, and again in 2000.
The latest wage gains could signal that the unemployment
rate, at 5.5 percent last month, is nearing a bottom. It could
also pave the way for a prompt rebound in broader price
measures, which would spur the central bank into action.
"It's pretty clear that we are moving closer to the Fed's
discomfort zone," said Torsten Slok, chief international
economist at Deutsche Bank Securities.
Given that monetary policy acts with a time lag, Slok added,
"the question here is, if they start hiking rates now, will they
be able to slow down the acceleration we're seeing in wages."
The Fed has kept rates near zero since 2008. On Wednesday
the Fed repeated it will start tightening policy once it sees
more progress in the labor market, and once it is "reasonably
confident" inflation will rise to its 2 percent goal.
While the central bank could hike rates as soon as June, the
economy's winter slump has left some Fed policymakers and many
investors looking instead to September or later.
The Congressional Budget Office estimates the natural level
of unemployment, known as NAIRU and famously difficult to
specify, at 5.4 percent. Fed forecasts put it at 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Andrea Ricci)