WASHINGTON Jan 12 The economies of almost all
U.S. counties grew by leaps and bounds last year, yet few
returned to the health they reached before the 2007-09
recession, a report released on Monday shows.
Unemployment declined in nearly all of the country's 3,069
counties in 2014, according to the National Association of
Counties, but not enough to hit the lows reached before the
longest and deepest U.S. economic downturn since the Great
Depression.
Only 5 percent of counties had unemployment rates as low as
before the recession and around 25 percent achieved their
pre-recession employment levels in 2014.
And only 65 county economies have fully recovered from the
recession, even though almost half of them had accelerating job
growth, expanding economic output and stabilizing housing prices
in 2014, the association found.
Large counties lagged the most last year. Only one county
with a population of more than 500,000 achieved pre-recession
lows in unemployment. Job growth was fastest in medium-sized
counties, with populations of 50,000 to 500,000.
Counties' pre-recession unemployment rates are not publicly
available and the association relied on propietary data from
Moody's Investors Service, the group's spokesman said.
Many local governments, and some states, were still
recovering from the 2001 recession when the Great Recession
began, which intensified the impact of the downturn on their
budgets and public services. The slow recovery after the
recession has kept public spending low, but also raised concerns
about the readiness of many cities and counties to confront
another recession.
National employment data mirrors the association's findings.
The U.S. unemployment rate fell throughout 2014 to end at 5.6
percent, more than a full percentage point lower than in
December 2013. But that still trailed the country's
pre-recession low of 4.4 percent.
