WASHINGTON Jan 8 U.S. consumer credit rose in
November for the fourth straight month, beating expectations and
giving a hopeful sign for the strength of the economy.
The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday consumer credit
increased by $16.05 billion in November after rising by a
slightly revised $14.08 billion in October.
Credit has been expanding almost continuously since mid-2010
as the country recovered from the 2007-09 recession, and the
recent expansion could boost economic growth by helping
consumers spend more on cars and education.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer credit
rising $12.75 billion after advancing by a previously reported
$14.2 billion in October.
Still, the data also showed that Americans appeared to use
their credit cards more sparingly in November, a potentially
worrisome sign for consumer spending.
Nearly all of November's increase was in non-revolving
credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made
by the government. Non-revolving credit increased $15.23 billion
during the month.
While the Fed doesn't provide seasonally adjusted data for
student loans made by the government, year-over-year growth in
that category of lending held firm in November.
Government-made student loans advanced 28 percent from a
year earlier, the same pace as in October. That is below the
recent high of 81 percent clocked in September 2010.
Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, climbed by a
modest $817 million.
Growth in revolving credit has been choppier than overall
consumer lending. Revolving credit expanded in just three of the
six months through November.