By Paige Gance
WASHINGTON Aug 7 U.S. consumer credit rose less
than expected in June, Federal Reserve data showed on Wednesday,
as loans for items such as cars and education increased while
credit card use fell by the most in a year.
Total consumer installment credit increased by $13.8 billion
to $2.8 trillion. Economists polled by Reuters had expected
consumer credit to rise $15 billion during the month.
"I think this report speaks to a well-functioning credit
marketplace," said Ezra Becker, vice president of research and
consulting at TransUnion in Chicago.
"Lenders are offering more credit, and consumers are using
it without an over-reliance on credit."
Non-revolving credit, which includes loans for cars and
college tuition, rose by $16.5 billion. Revolving facilities,
which mostly measure credit card use, declined by $2.7 billion,
the most since June 2012.
The report does not cover borrowing for homes, which has
grown more expensive as mortgage rates rise on expectations the
Fed will scale back its bond-buying program by the end of the
year.
Still, demand for consumer lending strengthened across the
board in the second quarter, including in the housing sector,
according to the Federal Reserve survey of bank senior loan
officers released Monday.
There were no signs in the Fed's report that higher bond
yields were having a noticeable adverse affect on bank loans.
Non-revolving credit has been strong in recent years, driven
by student loans that are issued by the government as part of
the health care reform legislation.
Analysts worry a rapid rise in interest rates could
undermine the economy's already sluggish recovery from the
2007-09 recession.