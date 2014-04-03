WASHINGTON, April 3 Big Wall Street firms have
seen demand for private-label mortgage-backed securities pick up
over the last few months, according to a survey released by the
Federal Reserve on Thursday.
The data suggests private capital could be flowing more
freely into the U.S. housing market, which has been largely
propped up with capital from government-run companies since the
2007-09 recession.
The Fed's Senior Credit Officer Survey found that nearly one
half of the biggest dealers in the market for dollar-denominated
securities reported an increase in demand between December and
February for funding of non-agency residential mortgage backed
securities.
Government-run entities such as Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac supply capital for most U.S. mortgage
lending by repurchasing loans made by banks and securitizing
them.
Thursday's report could be a sign of increased lending with
funds from private capital instead, a sign of risk appetite
among investors as well as confidence in the U.S. economy.
