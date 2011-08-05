WASHINGTON Aug 5 U.S. consumer credit shot up in June by $15.53 billion, according to a Federal Reserve report on Friday that showed consumers were willing to keep borrowing robustly in a tight job market.

June's consumer credit surge was triple the $5.08-billion increase posted in May and eclipsed forecasts by Wall Street economists for a $5-billion rise.

It was the biggest one-month gain in consumer credit in nearly four years, since a $17.29 billion jump in August 2007. (Reporting by Glenn Somerville, editing by Neil Stempleman)