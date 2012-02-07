German suspected of planning violent act against state detained-prosecutors
BERLIN, Feb 23 German prosecutors said on Thursday that a 26-year-old German man suspected of preparing an act of violent subversion against the state had been detained.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 - U.S. consumer credit expanded much more than expected in December, a positive signal for the economy as people borrowed money to buy cars and go to school.
Total consumer credit grew by $19.31 billion, more than twice the $7.7 billion increase that was expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, accounted for the bulk of the increase as outstanding credit rose $16.55 billion during the month. That was the biggest increase since November 2001.
Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use, rose by $2.76 billion in December. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
BERLIN, Feb 23 German prosecutors said on Thursday that a 26-year-old German man suspected of preparing an act of violent subversion against the state had been detained.
Feb 23 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wants to see "very significant" tax reform passed before Congress' August recess.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African lender Barclays Africa asked for forgiveness on Thursday for its role in rigging the local currency, a scandal that has raised questions over the dominance of four big local banks.