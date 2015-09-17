WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. current account
deficit narrowed more than expected in the second quarter as
trade receipts and investment income from abroad increased
despite a strong dollar.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday the current account
deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and
investments into and out of the country, fell 7.3 percent to
$109.7 billion. The decline also reflected a decrease in
government transfers.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit
falling to $111.3 billion in the second quarter.
The second-quarter current account deficit represented 2.5
percent of gross domestic product, down from 2.7 percent in the
January-March quarter.
The current account deficit has declined from a record high
of 6.3 percent touched in the fourth quarter of 2005 as rising
domestic oil production keeps the import bill in check.
Exports of goods rose 0.5 percent to $384.8 billion in the
second quarter. Overseas profits rose, despite the strong
dollar. The greenback has gained 17.1 percent against the
currencies of the United States' main trading partners since
June 2014.
Investment income receipts from abroad increased to $200.1
billion from $193 billion. That reflected increases in income
from Ireland, the Netherlands and Bermuda.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani)