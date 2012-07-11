WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Labor Department's
recent tightening of security around sensitive economic data
came after the FBI and market regulators expressed worries that
the data could be leaked, according to a report posted on a
government website on Tuesday.
The report highlighted concerns that financial institutions
had in effect gained access to the Labor Department's press room
to get an early glimpse of economic reports.
The most prominent of that data is the monthly jobs report,
which can trigger big swings in stock and bond markets.
Early access to the report would give traders an edge,
particularly those that use computer-driven trading platforms, a
practice known as algorithmic trading.
Some government departments provide data to the media under
rules prohibiting publication before a specified time in a press
room in which communications by computer line or phone are
disconnected, a procedure known as a "lock up."
Sandia National Laboratories, which prepared the report for
the Labor Department, said officials were concerned some media
outlets were too close to algorithmic traders.
"Organizations primarily concerned with algorithmic trading
would have significant monetary incentive to circumvent the
embargo imposed on key economic data prior to its official
release," Sandia said in the report, which was posted on the
Labor Department's website.
The Sandia report was dated August 2011 and the Labor
Department announced in April it was clamping down on security
in lock ups.
Starting in July, reporters for media outlets, including
Reuters, must empty their pockets and store their effects in
lockers before entering the department's press room. Other rules
on how computers are used go into effect in September.
Also under the new rules, some media organizations will no
longer be allowed in the lockups.
Already, officials in the lock ups control a master switch
regulating all computer transmissions from the press room. The
switch turns communications off at 8 a.m./1200 GMT, before
reporters are given the data, and turns them back on at 8:30 a.m
1230 GMT precisely when the publication embargo is lifted.
Sandia is a government contractor that helps safeguard
America's nuclear arsenal and its report for the Labor
Department was drawn in grave terms that hinted at intrigue.
"Likely adversaries ... are profitdriven, technically
sophisticated individuals who may have considerable resources at
their disposal," the report said.
These people have "a high rating for cyber knowledge
capability because of the highly technical nature of algorithmic
trading."
Sandia said it prepared the report after the FBI and the
Securities and Exchange Commission raised concerns "that key
economic data were potentially subject to unauthorized,
premature release."
The report did not disclose evidence that any data had been
leaked, although several sections of the document were blacked
out.
"The apparent root cause for the issues driving this
assessment is the presence of algorithmic traders in the press
lockup facility," the report said.
