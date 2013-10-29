BRIEF-Hain Celestial receives lender waiver and extension of credit facility
* Hain Celestial Group Inc - As of December 31, 2016 there was $790 million in borrowings under credit facility
WASHINGTON Oct 29 Mortgage payments in the second quarter took the smallest bite out of U.S. households' after-tax income in at least three decades, Federal Reserve data showed on Tuesday.
Homeowners spent 7.9 percent of after-tax income on mortgage payments during the period, the lowest in records going back to 1980 and a tenth of a point less than in the prior quarter.
The drop came despite a sharp increase in mortgage rates in May, and could represent a combination of rising incomes and a rush by homeowners to refinance loans before rates rise further.
Interest rates remain historically low, largely thanks to years of ultra-easy monetary policy at the Federal Reserve.
Overall debt service costs for households were the equivalent of 9.9 percent of after-tax income between April and June, which was just above a record low.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 A trader who touted the stock of ForceField Energy Inc on television while being paid kickbacks to endorse the LED lighting provider pleaded guilty on Monday to a conspiracy charge, related to a fraud that cost investors $131 million, federal prosecutors said.
* Triangle Capital Corporation announces commencement of public offering of common stock