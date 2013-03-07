WASHINGTON, March 7 The amount of outstanding
U.S. municipal bonds dropped slightly in the fourth quarter of
2012, to $3.714 trillion from $3.719 trillion in the third
quarter, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.
States, local governments and agencies raced to refinance
their bonds throughout 2012, taking advantage of record low
interest rates, while new issuance fell off over the course of
the year.
The household sector dropped $238.1 billion municipal bonds
in the fourth quarter, after shedding $221.9 billion in the
third quarter. It was the largest decline in individual
investors' holdings in at least two years, according to the
central bank's quarterly Flow of Funds Accounts.
Mutual funds continued to sweep up the bonds in the quarter,
although at a slower rate. They acquired $69.9 billion, after
buying $107.2 billion bonds in the third quarter.
Exchange-traded funds added $4.0 billion in the fourth quarter.