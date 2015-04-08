NEW YORK, April 8 New York Federal Reserve
President William Dudley said he did not oppose a Congressional
proposal to make his successor a presidential appointee that
would require Senate confirmation.
The New York Fed president's outsized influence, with a
permanent voting role on monetary policy, oversight of major
banks, and responsibility for market operations, has led to
calls that the post be put on a par with members of the Fed
board of governors. Regional bank presidents currently are
appointed by their own board of directors with input from
members of the Fed's Washington-based board.
Dudley said he could accept allowing the White House to
choose and the Senate to confirm the bank's top officer in the
future, but that he opposed another idea to rotate some of the
New York Fed's powers among other regional banks.
The New York Fed "brings a level of expertise to the
monetary policy setting process that is appropriate," Dudley
said at a Reuters event. "We contribute a lot because of where
we sit and where we supervise."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, Howard Schneider in
Washington)