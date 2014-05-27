WASHINGTON May 27 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods unexpectedly rose in April, but a drop in a
measure of business capital spending plans could temper
expectations for a sharp rebound in economic growth this
quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday durable goods orders
increased 0.8 percent as demand for defense capital goods surged
and orders for fabricated metal products, transportation
equipment and electrical equipment, appliances and components
rose.
Durable goods range from toasters to aircraft and are meant
to last three years or more. Orders advanced by a revised 3.6
percent in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
durable goods orders falling 0.5 percent last month after a
previously reported 2.5 percent rise in March.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 1.2
percent after rising by a revised 4.7 percent in March, which
was the largest gain since November.
Economists had expected orders for these so-called core
capital goods to rise 0.2 percent last month after a previously
reported 2.9 percent jump in March.
The report could cause economists to dial down expectations
for a sharp rise in growth in the second quarter after the
economy sputtered in the first three months of the year.
Core capital goods shipments fell 0.4 percent last month.
Shipments of core capital goods are used to calculate equipment
spending in the government's GDP measurement. They had increased
2.1 percent in March.
Orders for defense capital goods jumped 39.3 percent, the
largest rise since December 2012. Transportation equipment rose
2.3 percent, even as bookings for civilian aircraft and
automobiles fell.
Orders excluding transportation edged up 0.1 percent after
increasing 2.9 percent the prior month.
There were declines in orders for machinery, primary metals
and computers and electronic products.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)