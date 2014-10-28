WASHINGTON Oct 28 New orders for capital goods
by U.S. businesses recorded their biggest drop in eight months
in September, but the surprise decline was likely to be
temporary as business sentiment has been upbeat in recent
months.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, fell 1.7 percent last month, the
largest decline since January of this year.
August's orders for the so-called core capital goods orders
were revised to show a 0.3 percent gain instead of the
previously reported 0.4 percent rise.
The decline in core capital goods orders, which confounded
Wall Street's expectations for a 0.6 percent increase, is at
odds with business surveys that have showed increased business
appetite for capital investment.
With core capital goods declining, overall orders for
durable goods - items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are
meant to last three years or more - fell 1.3 percent.
It was the second straight month of declines after August's
18.3 percent tumble. Durable goods orders have been volatile in
recent months because of big swings in aircraft orders.
Last month, transportation orders fell 3.7 percent as
aircraft orders surprisingly dropped 16.1 percent. Boeing
recently reported on its website that it had received 122 orders
last month, up from 107 in August.
Automobile orders dipped 0.1 percent in September. Apart
from transportation, other categories in the report were mixed.
Core capital goods shipments slipped 0.2 percent last month
after August's 0.1 percent gain.
Shipments of these goods are used to calculate equipment
spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.
The government's advance GDP estimate on Thursday is
expected to show the economy expanded at a 3.0 percent annual
pace in the third quarter after the second quarter's robust 4.6
percent rate.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)