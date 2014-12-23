WASHINGTON Dec 23 A gauge of business
investment plans was unexpectedly flat in November, suggesting a
slowdown in economic growth after a brisk expansion over the
last two quarters.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, was unchanged after a downwardly
revised 1.9 percent drop in October.
The weakness in the so-called core capital goods orders is
at odds with retail sales, industrial production and employment
data that have indicated a strong undertone in the economy.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders increasing 1.5 percent last month after a previously
reported 1.6 percent decline in October.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, rose 0.2 percent last month after slipping 0.9
percent in October.
Overall orders for durable goods - items ranging from
toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more
- unexpectedly fell 0.7 percent, even as Boeing reported
a surge in aircraft orders last month.
Durable goods orders have been volatile in recent months
because of big swings in aircraft orders. They rose 0.3 percent
in October. Orders for transportation equipment fell 1.2 percent
last month after increasing 3.3 percent in October.
Boeing received 224 aircraft orders in November, sharply up
from only 46 in October, according to information posted on the
planemaker's website.
Automobile orders rose only 0.2 percent last month. There
were declines in orders for primary metals and computers and
electronic products. Orders for machinery rose, while those for
electrical equipment, appliances and components were flat.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)