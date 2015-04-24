WASHINGTON, April 24 U.S. business investment
spending plans fell for a seventh straight month in March,
likely weighed down by a strong dollar and lower energy prices,
suggesting the economy could struggle to rebound from a soft
patch hit at the start of the year.
The Commerce Department said on Friday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, declined 0.5 percent last month after a
revised 2.2 percent drop in February, which was the biggest drop
since July 2013.
The so-called core capital goods orders were previously
reported to have declined 1.1 percent in February.
Business spending on capital goods has been undermined by
the buoyant dollar, which has eroded overseas profits of
multinational companies. At the same time, lower energy prices
have cut into domestic oil production, reducing demand for
equipment by oil-field companies, including Schlumberger
and Halliburton.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders gaining 0.3 percent.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, fell 0.4 percent last month after a downwardly
revised 0.1 percent gain in February.
Shipments in February were previously reported to have risen
0.3 percent. That downward revision together with March's weak
reading could see economists trim their first-quarter GDP growth
estimates, which currently range between a 0.5 percent and 2
percent annual pace.
A surge in transportation equipment buoyed overall orders
for durable goods - items ranging from toasters to aircraft that
are meant to last three years or more - which rebounded 4.0
percent last month.
That was the largest increase since July last year and
followed a 1.4 percent decline in February.
