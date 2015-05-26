WASHINGTON May 26 U.S. business investment
spending plans increased solidly for a second straight month in
April, a hopeful sign for manufacturing activity after a recent
long spell of weakness.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, rose 1.0 percent last month after an
upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in March.
The so-called core capital goods orders were previously
reported to have increased 0.6 percent in March.
Business spending has slackened as a sharp decline in energy
prices forced oilfield companies, including Schlumberger
and Halliburton, to slash their capital expenditure
budgets. Investment has also been undermined by a strong dollar,
which has squeezed profits of multinational corporations.
The increase in core capital goods offers cautious optimism
that business spending outside the energy sector will pick up in
the coming months and support manufacturing, and the broader
economy, after a dismal first quarter.
Economic growth slumped early in the year and data so far on
retail sales and manufacturing point to tepid economic activity
early in the second quarter. Signs of modest first-half growth
have reduced the likelihood of the Federal Reserve raising
interest rates before September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders gaining 0.4 percent.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, rose 0.8 percent last month after an upwardly
revised 1.0 percent increase in March.
Shipments in March were previously reported to have
increased 0.9 percent.
Last month's increase in core capital goods shipments could
see economists bumping up their second-quarter GDP growth
estimates.
A 2.5 percent drop in transportation equipment, however,
weighed down on overall orders for durable goods - items ranging
from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or
more - which fell 0.5 percent last month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)