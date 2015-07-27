WASHINGTON, July 27 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans rebounded solidly in June, suggesting the drag
on manufacturing from capital spending cuts was starting to ebb.
The Commerce Department said on Monday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, increased 0.9 percent last month after
an unrevised 0.4 percent drop in May. The increase followed two
straight months of decline.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected these so-called
core capital goods to increase 0.4 percent in June.
Deep investment spending cuts in the energy sector in the
aftermath of a more than 60 percent plunge in crude oil prices
last year have weighed on factory activity. But there are signs
that the energy spending rout is close to an end.
Data on Friday showed U.S. energy firms added 21 oil rigs
last week, marking the third increase over the past 33 weeks and
bringing the total rig count to its highest since late May.
Schlumberger Ltd, the world's No. 1 oilfield
services provider said last week it believed the North American
rig count may be bottoming and that a slow rise in both land
drilling and completion activity could occur in the second half
of the year.
Schlumberger and rival Halliburton have slashed
their capital expenditure budgets for this year.
Manufacturing has also been hammered by a strong dollar and
slow global demand, which have squeezed profits of multinational
corporations such as Whirlpool Corp and Caterpillar Inc
.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, slipped 0.1 percent in June after a 0.3 percent
fall in May.
An 8.9 percent jump in transportation equipment boosted
overall orders for durable goods - items ranging from toasters
to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more - which
increased 3.4 percent last month.
Transportation was buoyed by a 66.1 percent surge in
aircraft orders, which reversed May's 31.6 percent plunge.
Boeing reported on its website that it had received 161
orders last month up from only 11 in May.
Orders for automobiles and parts edged up 0.2 percent after
slipping 0.3 percent the prior month.
