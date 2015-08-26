WASHINGTON Aug 26 A gauge of U.S. business investment plans posted its largest increase in just over a year in July, underscoring the durability of the economic recovery despite a slowing global economy.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 2.2 percent last month, the biggest rise since June last year. That was on top of an upwardly revised 1.4 percent increase in June.

Economists had forecast these so-called core capital goods rising 0.4 percent in July after a previously reported 0.9 percent increase in June.

The report added to employment, retail sales, housing and consumer spending data in highlighting the U.S. economy's resilience. The string of upbeat reports suggest the Federal Reserve could still raise interest rates this year despite a global markets sell-off, triggered by concerns over China's slowing economy, and policymakers' concerns about low inflation.

Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement, rose 0.6 percent last month after an upwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in June.

Core capital goods shipments were previously reported to have risen 0.3 percent in June and the upward revision suggests second-quarter gross domestic product could be bumped up when the government publishes it second estimate on Thursday.

A 4.7 percent increase in transportation equipment buoyed overall orders for durable goods - items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more - which rose 2.0 percent last month.

Transportation was lifted by a 4.0 percent rise in orders for automobiles and parts, which offset a 6.0 percent decline in aircraft orders. Boeing reported on its website that it had received 101 orders last month, down from 161 in June. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)