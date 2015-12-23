WASHINGTON Dec 23 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans fell in November and the prior month's increase
was revised sharply lower as the drag on manufacturing from a
strong dollar and spending cuts in the energy sector showed
little sign of abating.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, dropped 0.4 percent last month.
These so-called core capital goods orders rose by a revised
0.6 percent in October. They were previously reported to have
risen 1.3 percent.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the economy,
has also been hit by efforts by businesses to reduce an
inventory bloat, which has curtailed new orders growth.
The dollar has gained almost 20 percent against the
currencies of the United States' main trading partners over the
last 18 months.
Plunging crude oil prices, which on Monday plumbed their
lowest levels since 2004, have put pressure on oilfield services
firms like Schlumberger and Halliburton, forcing
them to slash capital spending budgets.
A survey early this month showed manufacturing contracted in
November for the first time in three years. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders dipping 0.1
percent.
Core capital goods shipments fell 0.5 percent last month
after October's downwardly revised 1.0 percent drop.
Shipments of these goods are used to calculate equipment
spending in the government's gross domestic product measurement.
They were previously reported to have declined 0.5 percent in
October.
Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to
aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, were
unchanged last month after an unrevised 2.9 percent increase in
October.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)