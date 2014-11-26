WASHINGTON Nov 26 New orders for U.S.-made
capital goods unexpectedly fell for a second straight month in
October, a sign that the economy lost some momentum early in the
fourth quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, declined 1.3 percent last month.
That followed a 1.3 percent fall in September.
The drop in the so-called core capital goods orders
suggested that a brisk pace of spending on equipment set in the
third quarter ebbed early in the fourth quarter.
A sturdy pace of business spending on equipment helped the
economy grow at a 3.9 percent annual pace in the third quarter.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected core capital goods
orders to increase 1.0 percent last month.
Shipments of these goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, fell 0.4 percent in October after rising 0.4
percent in September.
But overall orders for durable goods - items ranging from
toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more
- increased 0.4 percent, snapping two straight months of
declines.
Durable goods orders have been volatile in recent months
because of big swings in aircraft orders. Orders for
transportation equipment increased 3.4 percent in October after
declining 3.3 percent in September.
The gain came despite Boeing receiving only 46
aircraft orders, down from 122 in September, according to
information posted on the planemaker' s website.
Automobile orders rose 0.3 percent last month, halting two
straight months of declines.
