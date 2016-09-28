WASHINGTON, Sept 28 New orders for non-military
U.S. capital goods other than aircraft rose for a third straight
month in August, a positive signal for the business investment
outlook.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new orders for the
category, which includes goods like motor vehicles and machinery
and is a closely watched proxy for business spending plans,
increased 0.6 percent last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called
core capital goods orders falling 0.2 percent.
The government downwardly revised its estimate for those
orders in July to a 0.8 percent gain from the previously
reported 1.5 percent increase.
Business spending has contracted since the fourth quarter of
2015, in part as companies slashed capital spending budgets in
response to lower oil prices.
The slump in investment has worried Federal Reserve
policymakers because it could depress longer-term economic
growth.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, fell 0.4 percent last month after being unchanged
in July.
A 21.9 percent drop in demand for civilian aircraft helped
keep overall orders for durable goods flat in August. Durable
goods include items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are
meant to last three years or more.
