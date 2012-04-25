WASHINGTON, April 25 Demand for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods dropped by the most in three years in
March and a gauge of business spending plans fell, suggesting
factory activity lost momentum as the first quarter ended.
Durable goods orders tumbled 4.2 percent, the largest
decline since January 2009, the Commerce Department said on
Wednesday after a downwardly revised 1.9 percent increase in
February.
Economists had forecast orders for durable goods, which
range from toasters to aircraft, falling 1.7 percent after a
previously reported 2.4 percent rise in February.
Orders were dragged down by a 12.5 percent plunge in
bookings for transportation equipment - the most since November
2010.
Excluding transportation, orders fell 1.1 percent after a
1.9 percent rise in February. Economists had forecast this
category rising 0.5 percent.
The report added to signs that manufacturing exited the
first quarter with less momentum. Data last week showed
industrial production was flat in March for a second straight
month, while some gauges of regional factory activity weakened
in April.
Manufacturing has been one of the main sources of economic
growth, but is slowing as euro zone economies slide into
recession and China cools.
The plunge in orders for transportation equipment reflected
a 47.6 percent drop in bookings for civilian aircraft. Boeing
received only 53 orders for aircraft, according to the plane
maker's website, down from 237 in February.
Orders for motor vehicles barely rose last month.
Adding to the report's weak tenor, non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, fell 0.8 percent after an upwardly revised 2.8
percent rise the prior month.
Economists had expected this category to rise 0.9 percent
after a previously reported 1.7 percent increase.
But shipments of non-defense capital goods orders excluding
aircraft, which go into the calculation of gross domestic
product, rose 2.6 percent after increasing 1.4 percent in
February.
This suggests that growth in business investment in capital
goods increased in the first quarter, but probably not as much
as in previous periods.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)