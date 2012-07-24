NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. companies stepped up borrowing in June to invest in everything from industrial equipment to computers, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.

Companies signed up for $8 billion in loans, leases and lines of credit in June, 9.5 percent more than the $7.3 billion a year earlier, and up 29 percent from May's $6.2 billion, ELFA said.

Although ELFA's index rose, the pace of year-over-year increases has slowed and expectations for future investment have come down in each of the past two quarters, the group's chief executive, William Sutton, said in an interview.

"Recovery from the Great Recession is slowing down," Sutton said. "Everybody's kind of in a holding pattern due to all the uncertainties."

These include concerns about Europe's debt crisis and about energy prices, as well as the U.S. election in November and January's so-called "fiscal cliff," when government spending cuts come into effect, Sutton said.

The leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.

ELFA, a trade association with more than 550 members that reports economic activity for the $628 billion equipment finance sector, says its data shows the quality of loan portfolios is healthy.

The group said 2.4 percent of borrowers were late by more than 30 days on their debts, the lowest level since January. Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid, edged up to 0.6 percent in June, but they are down nearly by half from a year earlier. And credit approvals rose 4 tenths of a point to 78.7 percent.

ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member organizations that include Bank of America Corp, and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Dell Inc, Siemens AG and Verizon Communications Inc.

Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose in July to a level that indicates expansion.

Growth expectations, however, are more muted. The Foundation's quarterly economic outlook forecasts a 6.4 percent rise in equipment and software investment this year, down from 6.9 percent expected three months ago. (Reporting By Nick Zieminski in New York; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)