NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. companies stepped up
borrowing in June to invest in everything from industrial
equipment to computers, the Equipment Leasing and Finance
Association (ELFA) said on Tuesday.
Companies signed up for $8 billion in loans, leases and lines
of credit in June, 9.5 percent more than the $7.3 billion a year
earlier, and up 29 percent from May's $6.2 billion, ELFA said.
Although ELFA's index rose, the pace of year-over-year
increases has slowed and expectations for future investment have
come down in each of the past two quarters, the group's chief
executive, William Sutton, said in an interview.
"Recovery from the Great Recession is slowing down," Sutton
said. "Everybody's kind of in a holding pattern due to all the
uncertainties."
These include concerns about Europe's debt crisis and about
energy prices, as well as the U.S. election in November and
January's so-called "fiscal cliff," when government spending
cuts come into effect, Sutton said.
The leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA, a trade association with more than 550 members that
reports economic activity for the $628 billion equipment finance
sector, says its data shows the quality of loan portfolios is
healthy.
The group said 2.4 percent of borrowers were late by more
than 30 days on their debts, the lowest level since January.
Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid, edged
up to 0.6 percent in June, but they are down nearly by half from
a year earlier. And credit approvals rose 4 tenths of a point to
78.7 percent.
ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member
organizations that include Bank of America Corp, and the
financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc,
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Dell Inc,
Siemens AG and Verizon Communications Inc.
Separately, the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation,
ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose in
July to a level that indicates expansion.
Growth expectations, however, are more muted. The
Foundation's quarterly economic outlook forecasts a 6.4 percent
rise in equipment and software investment this year, down from
6.9 percent expected three months ago.
