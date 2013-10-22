Oct 22 U.S. companies borrowed less to spend on
capital investment last month, the Equipment Leasing and Finance
Association said.
Companies signed up for $7.7 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month, down 6 percent from a year
earlier. However, borrowing rose 20 percent from August.
"Uncertainty created by the inability of policy makers to
come together to agree on sustained tax and spending policy is
holding back the U.S. economy, and in particular, capital
investment," ELFA Chief Executive William Sutton said in a
statement.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that keeps track
of economic activity for the $725 billion equipment finance
sector, said credit approvals totaled 77.3 percent in September,
down from 79.1 the previous month.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members including
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co N, Dell Inc,
Verizon Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon
Inc and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said on Monday its October confidence
index fell to 54.0 from 61.3 in September.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.