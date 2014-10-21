Oct 21 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on
capital investment rose in September, the Equipment Leasing and
Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Companies signed up for $9.4 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month, up 21 percent from a year
earlier, according to data from ELFA. Borrowing rose 31 percent
from August.
"Strong originations and solid portfolio performance,
together with a slight uptick in hiring, all point to a robust
equipment finance sector as we move into the final quarter of
the year," ELFA Chief Executive William Sutton said in a
statement.
"We will keep our eye on these positive indicators as the
U.S. economy continues to react to geopolitical events, a
worrisome global economic outlook and volatile U.S. equity
markets," Sutton said.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports
economic activity for the $827 billion equipment finance sector,
said credit approvals totaled 79.7 percent in September,
unchanged from August.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon
Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc
and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose marginally
to 60.4 in October, from 60.2 in September.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
