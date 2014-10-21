Oct 21 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment rose in September, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.

Companies signed up for $9.4 billion in new loans, leases and lines of credit last month, up 21 percent from a year earlier, according to data from ELFA. Borrowing rose 31 percent from August.

"Strong originations and solid portfolio performance, together with a slight uptick in hiring, all point to a robust equipment finance sector as we move into the final quarter of the year," ELFA Chief Executive William Sutton said in a statement.

"We will keep our eye on these positive indicators as the U.S. economy continues to react to geopolitical events, a worrisome global economic outlook and volatile U.S. equity markets," Sutton said.

Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports economic activity for the $827 billion equipment finance sector, said credit approvals totaled 79.7 percent in September, unchanged from August.

ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.

ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Verizon Communications Inc, Siemens AG, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.

The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index rose marginally to 60.4 in October, from 60.2 in September.

A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)