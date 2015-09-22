Sept 22 U.S. companies' borrowing for capital
investment fell 7 percent in August, the Equipment Leasing and
Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Companies signed up for $6.9 billion in new loans, leases
and lines of credit last month. Their borrowing fell 18 percent
from July.
"With the Fed poised to increase short-term interest rates
for the first time in nine years, we will be watching very
carefully any impact - perceived or real - on the overall U.S.
economy and our sector in particular," ELFA Chief Executive
William Sutton said in a statement.
Year-to-date, cumulative new business volume increased 6
percent compared to 2014, ELFA said.
Washington-based ELFA, a trade association that reports
economic activity for the $903 billion equipment finance sector,
said credit approvals totaled 79.3 percent in August, up from
78.6 percent in July.
ELFA's leasing and finance index measures the volume of
commercial equipment financed in the United States. It is
designed to complement the U.S. Commerce Department's durable
goods orders report, which it typically precedes by a few days.
ELFA's index is based on a survey of 25 members that include
Bank of America Corp, BB&T Corp, CIT Group Inc
and the financing affiliates or subsidiaries of
Caterpillar Inc, Deere & Co, Siemens AG
, Canon Inc and Volvo AB.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation, ELFA's
non-profit affiliate, said its confidence index fell to 61.1 in
September from 67.4 in August.
A reading of above 50 indicates a positive outlook.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)