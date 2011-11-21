* October borrowing up vs year ago, down 16 pct vs Sept
* Credit quality improves
* Confidence index, equipment spending up
* Roller coaster ride continues, ELFA executive says
By Lynn Adler
Nov 21 U.S. companies borrowed more to spend on
equipment in October than a year ago and their credit standing
improved, driving up a key gauge of business activity, a lender
group said on Monday.
Businesses originated $6 billion in loans, leases and lines
of credit in October, up 22 percent from a year earlier, though
down 16 percent from September, the Equipment Leasing and
Finance Association (ELFA) said.
The monthly volume drop was due more to a typical strong
end of the third quarter than to a slowing in demand for lease
financing, ELFA said.
However, the uneven path to recovery in the industry
reflects the erratic global economy, ELFA executives said.
"The roller coaster continues and I don't think there's
anybody who thinks that we're on a steady, stable glide path
and the trajectory is going in the right direction, which is
up," Ralph Petta, ELFA's chief operating officer, said in an
interview.
"We wish that were the case, but we need to be realistic
and cautious just like every other sector," he said.
The group, which reports economic activity for the $628
billion equipment finance sector, said confidence has been
rising and late bill payments have fallen to levels last seen
before the recession.
"While concerns about the global credit markets continue to
make headlines, American businesses continue to invest in
productive equipment that will help keep the economy steadily
moving in the right direction," ELFA's chief executive William
Sutton said in a statement.
The Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation's confidence
index rose to 57.4 in November from 50.7 in October, the
highest since May.
New loan volume is up 25 percent this year, the group said.
Much of the growth is for funding to replace aging equipment
rather than for expansion.
ELFA represents lenders who finance half of the capital
investment in the United States each year, including everything
from office equipment to aircraft.
"Portfolio performance continues to stand out with
delinquencies and charge-offs hovering near historical lows --
a comforting trend in this uncertain economic environment," Jim
McGrane, president of EverBank Commercial Finance, Inc. said in
the statement. Ongoing investment in equipment and software
bolster confidence for future industry performance, he said.
ELFA said 2.2 percent of borrowers were delinquent 30 days
or more on their debts, down from 2.3 percent in September.
Charge-offs, which reflect loans unlikely to be repaid,
fell to 0.7 percent in October from 0.9 percent the prior
month. Both charge-offs and late payments have fallen back to
pre-recession levels, ELFA said.
Total headcount for equipment finance companies was
unchanged in the month and down 1.4 percent from a year ago.
Construction and trucking industries remained among the
underperforming sectors.
ELFA's monthly index is based on a survey of 25 member
organizations.
Members include Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), and financing
affiliates or subsidiaries of Canon Inc (7751.T), Caterpillar
Inc (CAT.N), Dell Inc DELL.O, Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) and
Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N), among others.
