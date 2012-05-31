(Adds link to graphic)
NEW YORK, May 31 The pace of hiring at U.S.
companies picked up in May, though the 133,000 jobs created this
month came in shy of analysts' expectations, data from a
payrolls processor showed on Thursday.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National
Employment Report would show a gain of 148,000 jobs. April's
figure was revised down slightly to an increase of 113,000 from
the previously reported 119,000.
The report is jointly developed with Macroeconomic Advisers
LLC.
"Recent data hasn't been great, and while this isn't a
horrible number, it shows we're in a lackluster period in the
economy right now," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at
John Thomas Financial in New York.
U.S. stock index futures trimmed gains immediately
after the data, while the dollar held losses against the euro
and yen.
The ADP figures come ahead of the government's much more
comprehensive labor market report on Friday, which includes both
public and private sector employment.
That report is expected to show a gain of 150,000 overall
nonfarm payrolls in May, and a rise in private payrolls of
160,000.
Economists often refer to the ADP report to fine-tune their
expectations for the payrolls numbers, though it is not always
accurate in predicting the outcome.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish)