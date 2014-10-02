(Corrects headline to September, not August)
WASHINGTON Oct 2 U.S. small businesses hired
workers at the fastest pace in eight months in September, a
suggestion the job market continues to strengthen despite a
slowdown in hiring a month earlier.
The National Federation of Independent Business said its
monthly survey of its members found they added an average of
0.24 workers per firm last month, on a seasonally adjusted
basis. NFIB chief economist William Dunkelberg said that was the
highest level since December.
The data bodes well for a broader report on U.S. non-farm
employment the government will release on Friday. Economists
expect that report to show employers added 215,00 workers to
their payrolls last month.
A report earlier on Thursday showed an unexpected drop in
new claims for jobless benefits last week, a further sign that
the labor market recovery is still on track.
"Reductions in employment are becoming less frequent and
smaller ... but it was a surge in hiring that produced a
stronger net gain in employment," NFIB said of its survey, which
captured responses from 608 firms.
The NFIB survey continued to suggest small businesses were
having difficulty finding the workers they wanted. Fifty percent
of owners hired or tried to hire over the last three month,
while 42 percent reported few or no qualified applicants.
Twenty one percent reported job openings they could not
fill, it said.
In one dark spot, NFIB said the net percent of owners
planning to expand their payrolls fell 1 point to a net 9
percent.
