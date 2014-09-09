US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as investors assess G20 shift
* Futures down: Dow 3 pts, S&P 2.75 pts, Nasdaq 1 pt (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. job openings held near a 13-year high in July while hiring picked up, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Job openings were at a seasonally adjusted 4.673 million compared with 4.675 million in June, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Tuesday. Job openings are used to measure labor demand.
Federal Reserve policymakers are closely monitoring the JOLTS report as they mull their next step on monetary policy. (Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on CNBC: Fed balance sheet is a point of active discussion
* B&G Foods -to refinance existing indebtedness under senior secured credit facility by reducing interest rate applicable to $640 million Tranche B term loans Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n0cTv2) Further company coverage: