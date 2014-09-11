* Weekly jobless claims rise 11,000
* Four-week average of claims edges up 750
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose
last week, but that probably does not signal a material shift in
labor market conditions as claims remain near their
pre-recession levels.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased
11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 315,000 for the week ended Sept.
6, the highest level since late June, the Labor Department said
on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims slipping to
300,000 last week.
The period included the Labor Day holiday and claims tend to
be volatile around holidays. A Labor Department analyst said
there were no special factors influencing the state level data.
The four-week average of claims, considered a better measure
of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week volatility,
edged up 750 to 304,000, not far from pre-recession levels and
consistent with strengthening labor market conditions.
Atlantic City casino closings could bump up claims in the
coming weeks.
U.S. Treasury debt prices held their modest gains, while the
dollar and U.S. stock index futures were little moved by the
data.
Job growth braked sharply in August, with employers adding
only 142,000 jobs to their payrolls - snapping six consecutive
months of job increases above 200,000.
Economists, however, cautioned against reading too much into
the weakness, noting that payroll gains tend to be smaller in
August because of difficulties adjusting the data for seasonal
fluctuations in hiring.
In addition, other labor market indicators, including
manufacturing and services sectors surveys have pointed to
relatively strong job gains.
The jobless claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid rose 9,000 to
2.49 million in the week ended Aug. 30, also not straying too
far from pre-recession levels.
The unemployment rate for people receiving unemployment
benefits held at 1.9 percent for the ninth straight week.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)