WASHINGTON Jan 7 U.S. small businesses stepped
up hiring in December, a sign that the labor market ended 2014
on a strong note and would help the U.S. economy weather slowing
global growth.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said
on Wednesday that small-business owners added an average of 0.2
worker per company last month, up from 0.05 in November.
"The December results clarify the economic picture for 2015,
and what we're seeing looks very promising," the NFIB said in a
statement. "We've been waiting a long time for this kind of
activity, but it looks like small-business owners are finally
shaking off the effects of the recession."
A rapidly strengthening labor market is expected to drive
wages higher this year. That, together with lower gasoline
prices, should provide a tail wind to consumer spending and help
cushion the economy against the effects of slowing growth in
China and the euro zone, as well as a recession in Japan.
Earlier on Wednesday, payrolls processor ADP said U.S.
private employers increased employment by 241,00 last month, up
from 227,000 in November.
The reports come ahead of the release on Friday of the
government's comprehensive employment report for December.
Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased 240,000 in
December after surging 321,000 in November. That would mark an
11th consecutive month of job gains above 200,000, the longest
stretch since 1994.
The unemployment rate is forecast to slip 1/10th of a
percentage point, to 5.7 percent, which would be the lowest rate
since June 2008.
The NFIB survey of 568 small business owners throughout the
country found that 18 percent increased employment by an average
of 2.9 workers, while 9 percent reduced their workforce by an
average of 3.0 worker.
Fifty-four percent hired or tried to hire workers, but 43
percent said there were few or no qualified applicants for the
vacant positions.
A quarter of all owners said they had job openings they
could not fill, which supports expectations for a decline in the
unemployment rate, even if payrolls in December are not very
strong.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Leslie Adler)